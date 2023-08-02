Commerce Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $21,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,400,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after buying an additional 24,940 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,239,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $791,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 666,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,580. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $73.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.16.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1668 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

