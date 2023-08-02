Commerce Bank Purchases 667 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.23, for a total transaction of $926,553.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,774 shares of company stock worth $7,203,891 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.63. 294,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,856. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.60 and its 200-day moving average is $287.54.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

