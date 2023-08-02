Commerce Bank Purchases 238 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Commerce Bank increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $18,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,650,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after purchasing an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,224,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $727,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares in the company, valued at $606,164,629.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,974,959 shares of company stock valued at $658,812,462. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.78. The company had a trading volume of 376,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $331.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $287.75 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.66%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

