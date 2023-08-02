Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 641,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,710,155. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.61.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

