Commerce Bank Invests $30.56 Million in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.25% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 962.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $5.85 on Wednesday, reaching $152.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,566. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.70 and a 52 week high of $156.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.68%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.33.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.