Commerce Bank Has $32.23 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 334,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $32,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,363,000 after purchasing an additional 58,340 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $92.38. 373,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,292. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.44. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.