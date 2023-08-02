Commerce Bank Has $23.62 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,511 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. 2,527,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,250,979. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

