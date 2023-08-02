Commerce Bank Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $18,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $791,774,000 after acquiring an additional 407,053 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.95. The stock had a trading volume of 582,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,920. The company has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $183.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.89.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

