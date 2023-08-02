Commerce Bank Acquires 7,102 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $102.80. 3,161,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,370,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $117.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

