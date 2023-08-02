Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,933 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Comcast by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 46,012 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Comcast by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 667,431 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 282,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $45.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,509,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,999,426. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

