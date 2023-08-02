Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,099 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 80,153 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,101,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,080,662. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.80.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.