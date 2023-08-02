Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Trading Down 8.4%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.25 and last traded at $39.25. 12,130 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 96,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbus McKinnon

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.