Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.9 %

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.03. 218,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,479. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,243.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,859,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,144,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,717,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,390,000 after acquiring an additional 476,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,190,000 after acquiring an additional 35,152 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.