Columbia Sportswear Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLM)

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

Columbia Sportswear has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% annually over the last three years. Columbia Sportswear has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.3%.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The stock had a trading volume of 218,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,479. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.55. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $620.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 7,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $564,310.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Columbia Sportswear from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.