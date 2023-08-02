Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,590. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.38.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

