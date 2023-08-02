Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,855 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,855 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 620,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,487. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $67.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

