Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PFE traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 12,835,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,340,199. The firm has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

