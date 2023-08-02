Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,840 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GDX. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

GDX traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.40. 12,341,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,380,018. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.