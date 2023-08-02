Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 134,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 117,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 266,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $78,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.49. The stock had a trading volume of 953,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,763. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.57. The firm has a market cap of $331.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

