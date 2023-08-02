Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 194 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.46. 1,753,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,990,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

