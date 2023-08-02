Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 260.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,479 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $875,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.0% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 89,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 164,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,615 shares in the company, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 13,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,110,633.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,938.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 175,716 shares of company stock worth $14,159,616. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.41. 2,440,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

