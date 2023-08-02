Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Update

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,400 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the June 30th total of 1,136,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10,044.0 days.

Coles Group Price Performance

Shares of CLEGF stock remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.17. Coles Group has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $13.96.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

