Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Gap Up to $63.13

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.13, but opened at $65.61. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares last traded at $65.37, with a volume of 422,563 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CCEP. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($73.63) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.24.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,203,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,294,000 after buying an additional 758,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

