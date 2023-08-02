Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 8,461 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,461 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $18,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 454,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,000 after buying an additional 125,349 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,170. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

