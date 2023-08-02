Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 3,499 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,922,000 after purchasing an additional 380,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,596,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,294,000 after purchasing an additional 235,577 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY remained flat at $171.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 151,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,885. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JKHY. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

