Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 301 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a market cap of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

