Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,389,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,626 shares during the period. Broadstone Net Lease accounts for 1.8% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $23,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 543.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 67.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 382,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $16.62. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

