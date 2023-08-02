Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

NIKE Stock Down 1.2 %

NIKE stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 229,210 shares of company stock valued at $26,228,475. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.