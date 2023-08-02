Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 7,984 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 4.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.99% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $53,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. 131,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.22.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

