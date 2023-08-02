Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after acquiring an additional 408,569,323 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,519,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,137,000 after acquiring an additional 505,277 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,307,000 after acquiring an additional 237,593 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,031,000 after purchasing an additional 305,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,022. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

