CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.
CNA Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE CNA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,513. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.65.
CNA Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNA Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CNA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.
CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.
