Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,834,810 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 82,241 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs makes up approximately 2.6% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned about 0.74% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $70,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLF. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

CLF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 9,319,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,597,731. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

