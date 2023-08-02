Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $308,000 Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after buying an additional 453,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW stock opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day moving average of $112.63. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

