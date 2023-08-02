Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,857 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SAP by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,862,000 after purchasing an additional 238,039 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SAP by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,831,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,992,000 after purchasing an additional 550,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,359,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,325,000 after purchasing an additional 52,207 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $145.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.08%.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

