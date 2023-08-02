Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,096 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 131,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,098 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 584,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 0.8 %

CFG stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,229,915. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.37 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

