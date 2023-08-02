Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.66. 15,286,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,642,545. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

