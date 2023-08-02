Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Citigroup downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $540.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Cintas stock traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $518.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $489.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.75.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.44%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

