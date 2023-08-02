Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,972 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $28,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $39,919,596,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.09. 1,497,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,205. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 64.65%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

See Also

