Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 90 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,166,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,226,809. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.37.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.