Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,452 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,558,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 6.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $148,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,432,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,623,000 after buying an additional 63,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RY. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.60. 1,216,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,661. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.28. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.61%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

