Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,435 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AZN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,875,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,245. The company has a market cap of $221.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.24. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.99%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

