Cidel Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,130,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $35,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 17.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.02. 3,097,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,458. The company has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.42 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

