Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $56,000 in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ThredUp by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 44,755 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ThredUp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ThredUp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,010,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 54,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 48,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $168,386.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 34,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $110,535.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 132,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,275.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 48,387 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $168,386.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,985 shares of company stock worth $876,757. Corporate insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Stock Performance

ThredUp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. 76,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,282. ThredUp Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 62.08% and a negative net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

ThredUp Company Profile

(Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

