Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,620,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,162. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.