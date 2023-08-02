Cidel Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.52 Million in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,822 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,607,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,035 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,155,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,010,000 after buying an additional 2,205,127 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,119,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,077,000 after buying an additional 767,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,964,000. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.03. 2,620,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a PE ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,447.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,684,727.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,302 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,162. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.39.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
