Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,890,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 1,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $248,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $518,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.21.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.