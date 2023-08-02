Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $657,000 Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 6,439.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 52.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter valued at $13,997,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DOOO traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.66. 9,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,918. BRP Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $80.16.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a return on equity of 315.38% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BRP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.56.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

