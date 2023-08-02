Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $59.70 Million Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,834,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 2.7% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Brookfield worth $59,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.