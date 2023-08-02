Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $27.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,210.40. 380,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,208.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,211.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.