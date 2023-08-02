Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.57.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $203.22 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.60. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

