Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 759,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 100.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRRF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CIBC cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Chorus Aviation stock remained flat at $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,266. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.